Fighting The Frost

Well, here it is May, and we’re back to cold enough temperatures for frost to kick off the weekend! While many of you will resort to blankets to cover that fresh vegetation and new plantings there are some who might not have enough blankets to do the job. So, are there any alternatives you can employ? Well, yes there are. And you might never be able to guess what they could be! First, we’ll have nearly perfect conditions for getting things cold enough for a frost and/or freeze Saturday morning. We’ll have dry air and little, if any, wind. So, if you’re trying to fight a frost on its own terms you need to turn the tables. Essentially, you need to provide your plants and alternative to dry air and no wind. Ready for the surprise? Water! Yes, but on a cold night with freezing temperatures??? Let me explain. If the night before a possible frost you run a garden hose to saturate the topsoil you’ll be keeping the air around that topsoil, where your plants are, wet! That’s right. Moist air cools off much more slowly than dry air. So, if there’s a lot of humidity along the ground where your plants live, the chance that the air can drop to a dangerously cold temperature is greatly reduced. And, since our May nights are a bit shorter, the risk of that water freezing is reduced, as well. As hard as it is to imagine water near plants on a cold night, many Gardeners will preach to the effectiveness of this method! Now, we mentioned calm air before. Well, if you can move the air that will also be effective at keeping temperatures from bottoming out during the night. So, if you have any house fans that you can blow right over your garden to keep the air stirred then you’ll likely keep the temperature a few degrees above the surrounding calm air, likely high enough to prevent frost. Let’s face it. A lot of us don’t have too many spare blankets, and if we do we might not want to throw them on the ground. So, if that’s you, remember you have some more weapons in your arsenal to throw Jack Frost’s way!