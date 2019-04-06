Final Four: Virginia, Auburn will battle to dictate style while Mich. St., Texas Tech will just battle

The two Final Four matchups on Saturday evening will feature two teams who couldn’t be more different and another two teams who probably couldn’t be more alike.

In the first game, at 6:09 p.m. ET, Virginia and Auburn meet in the latest installment of a long-running competition in basketball: Slow and steady vs. fast and furious.

The top-seeded Cavaliers are notorious for their methodical offensive gameplan and defensive tenacity - according to KenPom metrics that measure pace of play, Virginia is the slowest of all 353 Division I teams - while the Tigers take a more frenetic approach.

When Texas Tech and Michigan State meet at 8:49 p.m. ET, however, it will be a straight battle of wills. The team with the best defense in a generation (Texas Tech) against the the nose-in-the-dirt team whose coach used to put helmets and shoulder pads on his players for practice (Michigan State).

It’s a non-glamour pairing pitting two teams that thrive on the grind. Texas Tech (30-6) has allowed more than 70 points only five times this season and not at all in the tournament. Michigan State (32-6), with the ninth-best defense in the country, got here by shutting down more-talented, more-star-studded Duke.

The first national semifinal Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium is likely to be decided by whether Auburn, playing without star forward Chuma Okeke who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Sweet 16 victory against North Carolina, or Virginia dictates the pace of play.

“We’re not going to compromise on how we play, but at the same time, our style of play is just to win,” Virginia guard Kyle Guy said.

Uncompromising is a good way to describe Cavaliers coach Tony Bennet's philosophy, which was passed down by his father, former longtime coach Dick Bennett. The Cavaliers' pack line defense and milk-the-clock offense can lead to ugly games. When Virginia became the first No. 1 seed ever to lose an NCAA Tournament game to a 16-seed last season, critics of that style were quick to pounce.

The Cavaliers owned the UMBC upset and came back stronger this season, better than ever offensively under Bennett -the third-most efficient offense in the country based on points per possession - but steadfast in their approach.

The Tigers will want to scramble that with their mix of uptempo play and three-point shooting.

“To be honest I feel like we just have to keep playing the way we’ve been playing, pushing the ball in transition,” Auburn guard Bryce Brown said. “We may have to make more 3s than usual.”

Only Savannah State shot more 3-pointers this season than Auburn. The Tigers have hoisted 1,083 attempts from long range, making 37.9%, led by star guards Brown and Jared Harper. Brown is Auburn’s career leader in 3s made with 378.

“We just have to get to the shooters,” Virginia third-team All-American De’Andre Hunter said. “We have to get to them quick, possibly run them off their line and make them make plays.”

In the second semifinal, the over/under on the game’s points total is just 132.5, meaning there’s a good chance the first team to 65 will win.

“We try to guard at a high level,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “It’s been the identity of our teams at all different levels, and currently at Texas Tech. It’s something we try to recruit to. We certainly coach and emphasize it.”

Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens were named to the All-Big 12 defensive tea, and Owens was also a semifinalist for the Naismith defensive player of the year. Texas Tech’s defense has the best points allowed-per-100 possessions ratio (84) since stat guru Ken Pomeroy started tracking the figure in 2002.

But Michigan State’s defense isn’t bad, either. It’s built around the hard-nosed lessons coach Tom Izzo has been teaching for years.

“They might be as mentally tough as any team I’ve ever had,” Izzo said.

Guard Matt McQuaid is considered the team's best defender. In its media guide, Michigan State unfurls a long list of top players — including Purdue's big-scoring Carsen Edwards and pretty much all of the Big Ten — he has held under their season average. The Spartans were fourth in the nation in blocked shots (203) this season.

“This team is very connected,” Izzo said. “It’s like, when they move, they all move together, and that’s why we’ve been pretty good defensively ourselves.”

The winners will face off on Monday at 9 p.m. ET in the national championship game.

