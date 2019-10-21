Final ‘Star Wars’ trailer premieres on Monday Night Football

We’ll still have to wait two more months to see the ninth episode of the “Star Wars” film franchise, but the studio gave us another glimpse of it Monday night.

The third and final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” premiered during Monday Night’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Walt Disney Pictures will release the movie on Dec. 20, bringing a close to the Skywalker saga that began in 1977.

The film picks up a year after the events of “The Last Jedi."

What’s left of the Resistance is set to face off with the First Order again while the Jedi and Sith settle their ancient conflict, according to Vanity Fair.

Expect to see old trilogy characters like Lando Calrissian, Sheev Palpatine, Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa share the big screen one more time.

Billy Dee Williams reprises his role as Calrissian. Ian McDiarmid returns to play Palpatine.

Mark Hamil will portray Skywalker once again.

Carrie Fisher passed away in December 2016, but the studio is using unreleased footage from “The Force Awakens” to give Organa a proper send-off.

Coincidentally, the trailer was released on what would’ve been Fisher’s 63rd birthday.

Daisy Ridley returns as Rey, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren and John Boyega as Finn.

