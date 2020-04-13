Financial adviser: COVID-19 Economic Impact Payment should be spent to stimulate economy

Many Americans will soon see COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments in their bank account from the federal government.

Some have already received checks, but according to the U.S. Treasury Dept. over 80 million Americans will receive the stimulus in their bank account by the end of the week. People earning less than $75,000 a year will receive a $1,200 check.

While Americans may feel the urge to pay down their current debt, a Bettendorf financial adviser said you should consider purchasing products instead, to help spark the economy.

"Americans should spend this. Not invest it, even though I'm an investment guy. Not pay off debt, even though I'm a financial adviser and would usually say pay off debt to a client right now. This is a stimulus package designed to stimulate the economy. It would be great if people went out and bought things," Doug Wier with Bettendorf Financial Group said.

Whether you put this money towards groceries, electronics, clothing, or appliances, it will all help the local and U.S. economy.

"It's going to help because a dollar usually turns over in our economy about five or six times. If we spend money at our local grocery store, the grocer is going to turn around and buy product with it, and then the person they buy product from is going to pay their employees. That dollar turns over in the economy multiple times. If we stick it in the bank, it doesn't turn over in the economy," Wier said.

According to the tax foundation, the $1,200 stimulus check, for people earning less than $75,000, is not considered taxable income and is structured as a refundable tax credit.

Some lawmakers have mentioned the possibility of another stimulus package in the future.

When asked about his position on the possibility of another check for Americans, Iowa Congressman Dave Loebsack's Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director, Joe Hand, responded:

“Dave is continuing to meet with Iowans to determine what their ongoing needs will be. He remains open to all ideas, including additional direct payments and will support any plan that provides assistance to those who need it most.”

17 million Americans have filed for unemployment since COVID-19 restrictions began.

If you didn't file your taxes with direct deposit, you will receive a paper check in the mail. Those are expected after April 24. You will also have the option to enter your bank information in a portal on the Internal Revenue Service's website. That tool is expected to be available by Friday.