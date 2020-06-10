Strong economy pre-COVID-19 lockdown could lead to faster recovery

The U.S. economy is now officially in a recession after much of the nation closed because of COVID-19. This comes after a historic 128 consecutive months of economic growth.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a recession officially hit the United States in February.

"I think this economy is going to be a V shape and I think the recession is going to be a U shape. It's going to take a little longer. It's going to take a few months, but it's going to come back and it's going to come back like it was before," Doug Wier of Bettendorf Financial Group said.

Despite the current strength seen on Wall Street, GDP is down. The U.S. job market also took its biggest hit since the Great Depression from closures, but now millions of Americans are returning to work -- showing signs the economy could be on the right track.

"I think we're going to see another jobs report on Friday that shows millions more going back to work," Wier said.

Much of Iowa has already reopened and Illinois is on pace to loosen more restrictions by the end of the month, meaning the Quad Cities economy could fare better than other parts of the country -- but it doesn't mean businesses aren't immune and won't have to adjust how they operate.

"Those that are able to pivot and move forward will do very well in this economy and they'll be able to take advantage of it. Those who don't pivot and do well will have to find new employment unfortunately," Wier said.

The average recession lasts 18 months, but the strength of the economy before COVID-19 and the amount of money people were able to save during lockdowns, could help recovery.

"We came from a very red hot market and we're going back to a market that is ready for it. Receptive to it. We had record savings in the month of March. That wasn't reported as much as people out of work, but people while they were off work were saving money," Wier said, "It could be the second deepest downturn and it could be the shortest we've had. It really could be."

According to the World Bank, the U.S. economy is expected to fully rebound next year. However, the American Association of Business Economics said the biggest risk right now is the threat of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.