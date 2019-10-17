Fine At Your Face, Frost At Your Feet!

We’re in the Frost season, now, and a lot of you may be wondering why we might warn of frost the next morning when we’re only expecting the lows to drop to the mid and upper 30s rather than 32 degrees! The answer lies in the space of about 6 and a half feet. That’s because what we consider the “surface” temperature, the temperature we are making a forecast for, is the air temperature from 2 meters or 6 and a half feet above the ground. This is the height of standard weather thermometers around the world. This is so the reading at one station from 2 meters can be accurately compared to any other station’s reading across the globe. Now, a lot can happen in just 6 and a half feet. Since the coldest air is the heaviest, it sinks to and envelops the ground. So if the temperature at 2 meters at the Quad City Airport in Moline is 35 degrees, at the ground that coldest air can register 33, 32, or 31 degrees. So where as your face might feel air that’s ABOVE freezing, your toes could be surrounded by heavier, colder air that’s around freezing. And THIS is why we can get frost even when the “official” temperature is registering a few degrees warmer than the freeze point. I arrived at KWQC in the fall of 1993 and have kept track of the QC “frost point”. And, it does seem that if the temperature at QC International hits 35, there WILL be frost scattered around the area. Now your feet know when to find their way into thicker socks!