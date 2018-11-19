Fire Safety Tips this Holiday Season

The Illinois State Fire Marshal wants to make sure that everyone has a safe holiday season. They say, "Thanksgiving Day has the highest rate of cooking fires every year". and that "Cooking equipment is involved in almost half of all reported home fires each year and is the second leading cause of home fires deaths."

Follow these best practices to avoid potential fire hazards while you cook and decorate this holiday season.



Remember, someone should be in the kitchen at all times, keeping an eye on the food when the stovetop is in use. Unattended cooking accounts for 33% of cooking fires. Those who plan to fry the turkey this year should be careful not to overfill the pot with oil and that the turkey is completely thawed before frying. Both will prevent hot oil from spilling over and potentially causing a fire or severe burns. When handing lights this holiday season, make sure to use clips instead of nails to avoid damaging the wires. Replace all string lights that are worn or broken. These steps will reduce the risk of electrical fires as one in four Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problems. Make sure all decorations are flame retardant and keep burning candles away from anything that may catch fire. More than a third of home decorations fires are caused be candles. Anyone using a space heater to keep warm this winter should be sure to place it at least three feet away from other objects, such as curtains and rugs. Make sure fireplaces are cleaned, inspected and working properly before lighting them up.



Additional fire safety tips can be found on the NFPA Website or on the Office of the State Fire Marshal Website found below:

National Fire Protection Association Website

Illinois State Fire Marshal Website

