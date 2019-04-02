Fire at West Burlington car dealership sends smoke several feet into the air

A fire at a West Burlington auto dealership that sent smoke several feet into the air is out.

West Burlington Fire Chief Shaun Ryan told TV6 that a worker at J&J Auto on West Mt. Pleasant Street was draining gas from a vehicle wit a cordless drill when a spark caught the tank on fire. The fire chief says the fire spread to the vehicle and a lift the car was on before reaching other vehicles in the lot.

Automatic mutual aid was called in from the Burlington Fire Department. The department the estimate caused $4,200 in losses. No one was hurt.