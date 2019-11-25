Fire chief says 11 QCA departments responded to Silvis fire

Several fire departments from all over the Quad Cities area responded to put out the fire that happened in Silvis on Monday.

Firefighters from 11 departments around the Quad Cities area worked together to battle the fire in Silvis that involved several homes. (KWQC)

Silvis Fire Chief John Winters said 11 departments worked together to put out the flames. He said about 50 firefighters took turns switching places to prevent exhaustion.

“This was a very physically demanding scenario because we had three fires going on in three houses at one time,” said Winters.

Crews responded to the fire around 2 p.m. and firefighters were still putting out hotspots at 10 p.m.

He said the fire was too much for one fire department to handle.

“Moving hoses back and forth puts a lot of wear and tear on the firefighters.”

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said fire departments as far as Milan were called to help.

“They started calling for backup immediately,” said VanKlaveren. “A house of this magnitude, this close together and this old sparked very quickly.”

Winters said the Silvis fire department called in the other 10 departments for help.

“We didn’t need all the fire apparatus but we needed the manpower to give the guys a break so they could recover and continue,” he said.

Winters said they still had a lot of cleaning up to do even with the huge fire response.

He said Silvis firefighters will be there putting out hotspots until the morning.

A fire marshall is expected to start an investigation on Tuesday.

Although, Winters said it might be difficult to determine the cause of the fire due to the amount of damage of where it originated.