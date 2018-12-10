Fire considered to be accidental after apartment fire in Camanche

One person was taken to the hospital with breathing issues following an apartment fire in Camanche.

Officials say they were called to the 800 block of 14th Avenue just before 12 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, crews could see smoke coming from an upstairs apartment of a 4-unit apartment.

Flames were quickly knocked out, officials say used positive pressure ventilation to clear the smoke out of the building. Officials say there was smoke damage inside the building, along with water damage to the upstairs and downstairs apartment. Officials estimate the damage to be around $15,000.

The fire is believed to have started in a bathroom trashcan. Officials say the fire also appeared to have been accidental.

Officials say there were 8-10 residents inside at the time of the fire that exited safely.

The building was insured.

The Camanche Police Department and the Clinton Fire Department helped assist with the fire.