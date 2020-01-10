Fire crews respond to apartment building fire in Davenport

Fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Davenport Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. at a building on the 100 block of East 6th Street.

Fire officials say the fire started in the attic.

No injuries were reported, and two dogs were rescued from the building. Crews were able to knock the fire out in about half an hour, although the age of the building created a challenge for them.

"Any of the older buildings, there could be void spaces as remodels happen over the years. So you kind of chase the fire around. Our crews were able to extinguish the fire pretty quickly, due to quick response time, and our crews did an excellent job, so we're really pleased with the results," Assistant Fire Chief Robb Macdougall said.

Officials say the Red Cross is helping the affected tenants.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.