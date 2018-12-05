Fire crews respond to second fire in Davenport, no injuries reported

Davenport fire officials are investigating a fire after crews responded to the 1900 block of West 40th Street Wednesday morning.

Officials say they were called to a structure fire at 5:30 a.m. Responding crews were able to quickly extinguish a kitchen fire in the second-floor apartment.

Four people were inside the home and all were able to leave safely before fire crews arrived.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross of the Quad Cities is providing assistance to the four individuals who lived in the apartment.

The cause of fire is under investigation.