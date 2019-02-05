Fire decimates Keokuk City Hall

Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a large fire at Keokuk City Hall at 415 Blondeau Street.

WGEM-TV reports emergency crews responded at around 7:40 p.m. following a report of flames in the rear of the building.

Radio Keokuk reports that as of 8:15 p.m. the exterior flames were extinguished and firefighters were searching the interior.

A Keokuk city official speaking to news media in a Facebook video said there is “major damage” to the building and officials will now need temporary offices to conduct business.

Keokuk is located in the southeastern corner of Iowa in Lee County.