Fire department responds to church explosion in Burlington

The Burlington Fire and Police Department responded to a church explosion Saturday morning.

According to a police sergeant, crews were called to Trinity Lutheran Church on South Central Avenue around 10:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found several doors and windows were blown out of the building and smoke could be seen.

Crews were called to the church by neighbors who heard the explosion. No one was inside and no one was hurt.

Alliant Energy was called in. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

