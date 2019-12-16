Fire destroys a mobile home in Burlington, Iowa

A fire in Burlington, Iowa has left one person homeless. According to the fire department, around 10:55 p.m. Sunday, December 15th, crews were called

to a mobile home fire at Green Acres Mobile Home Park at 11912 DMC Hwy 99 in Tama Township.

Firefighters arrived at 11:03 PM to find the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire to the mobile home and declared the fire fully extinguished at 12:20 AM.

A nearby mobile home and a car were slightly damaged by the heat from this fire.

The single wide mobile home is considered a total loss and is not insured. The owner was not at home at the time of the fire. Damages are estimated at $5,500 to the mobile home and $2,500 to contents. The Red Cross has been called for assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious.