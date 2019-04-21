Fire destroys house in Colona, IL

According to the Colona Fire Department, a fire destroyed a home in Colona, Illinois in the Ponderosa Hills neighborhood Sunday.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The blaze took two and a half hours to put out. Crews tell TV6 they could not get inside the home and had to attack it from outside.

There are no injuries.

Colona was the main fire department on the scene, but they called in mutual aid from Coal Valley, Carbon Cliff, Geneseo, and Orion with Silvis on standby.