Fire kills five people, including child, in Woodford Co., Ill.

Five people are dead after a trailer fire in Woodford County Saturday evening.

According to the Woodford County, Illinois Coroner, crews were called to the Timberline Trailer Court in Goodfeld around 11:15 Saturday night. When crews arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed.

Among the dead are Kathryn Murray age 69, Jason Wall age 34, Rose Alwood age 2, Damien Wall age 2, and Ariel Wall age 1. Two other people were treated and released from the hospital. The fire remains under investigation by the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department, the Eureka Goodfield Fire Department , the Woodford County Coroner’s office, Illinois State Police and the Illlinois Fire Marshall.

