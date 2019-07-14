Fire near Davenport Salvation Army sends thick plume of smoke into the air

A fire near the Davenport Salvation Army sent a thick plume of black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

According to Davenport Police, the fire broke out around 2:00 behind the building near Kimberly and Brady. TV6 viewers said smoke could be seen from Moline and Rock Island. Police say the fire is not inside the building and at this time there are no reports of anyone being hurt.

The men’s home and all Salvation Army buildings have been evacuated. Traffic in the area is still moving, but is slow.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.