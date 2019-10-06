Fire officials teach community about fire safety at Davenport parade

The Davenport Fire Museum had its 6th annual Fire Muster Lights and Sirens Parade on Sunday at the Village of East Davenport.

The Davenport Fire Museum held its Fire Muster Lights and Sirens Parade on Sunday at the Village of East Davenport. (KWQC)

The parade marks the start of fire prevention week.

Families came to the event to honor firefighters and learn about ways they can prevent fires in their own homes.

Fire officials said now that it’s colder -- it’s a good time to check heaters and fire prevention detectors.

“The most important thing is that you have and practice a fire escape plan,” said John Hutchcroft, Owner of American Fire Safety in Bettendorf. “Physically go through the process of practicing it and have a designated meeting point outside the home that is a safe distance from the home that everybody can go to.”

Glen Thede, Davenport Fire Museum Curator, said he was inspired by a fire muster in Chicago and brought the idea to Davenport.

“It brings out awareness to the public for fire safety,” said Thede. “This is a great week to change out your smoke detector batteries and make sure your carbon monoxide alarm works. You really should have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen, garage, and down by your laundry room or furnace too.”

Hutchcroft said it is critical to have adequate warnings in the event of a fire.

“Make sure that your smoke detectors are in good working condition,” Hutchcroft said. “And that you have heat detectors located in parts of the home you normally couldn’t put a smoke detector.”

Fire officials said they also suggest to place heat detectors in places like your garage and laundry room where you might not have a smoke detector.

They also say to never plug your space heaters into an extension cord.

Fire prevention week continues through Saturday, October 12th.