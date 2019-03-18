Fire spreads at a Houston-area petrochemicals terminal

HOUSTON (Gray News/AP) — Some Houston-area residents were urged to remain indoors as a fire burns at a petrochemicals terminal Monday morning.

The fire is burning out of control, local media reported.

The fire started Sunday morning at Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Houston, and continued to burn through Sunday night and into Monday morning. Deer Park officials issued a shelter-in-place directive after the fire was reported.

Despite efforts to extinguish the fire with foam, the fire has spread to more tanks, currently involving eight, the company reported in a 5:30 a.m. news release.

The risk of explosion is small, the company said.

The chemicals involved are naphtha and xylene, both components of gasoline, as well as toulene, a component of nail polish remover.

The company said all employees have been accounted for.

The shelter-in-place order has been lifted because ITC officials said no chemicals have been detected in the air, but schools in two school districts are closed Monday, KTRK said.

Officials are still urging people to remain indoors in the abundance of caution.

A highway that had been closed in the wake of the fire has reopened.

Harris County officials say the fire started at the terminal that stores petrochemical liquids and gases, including fuel oil and bunker oil. The company’s website says the terminal has a storage capacity of 13.1 million barrels.

The fire is the second in as many days at a Houston-area petrochemical facility. A fire at an ExxonMobil plant in nearby Baytown that broke out Saturday has been contained.

