Fire starts in vacant home in Davenport; no injuries reported

A vacant home in Davenport is damaged after an early morning fire Friday.

The fire began around 2 a.m. at a home on 14th Street near Gaines.

When crews arrived they could see heavy flames and smoke billowing from the two-story home. TV6 was told the fire began in the attic, where part of the home sustained most of the damage.

The district chief tells TV6 the wind coming from the west was pushing those flames out the window of the attic area.

We're told the home is empty and no one got hurt.