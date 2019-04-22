Firefighter injured after fire in Muscatine

A firefighter was injured after a fire in Muscatine, Iowa.

Officials with the Muscatine Fire Department were called to the 1500 block of Washington Street shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters could see fire towards the back of the home that had extended to the main portion of the home.

In a release, it says "crews initiated a fire attack to 'knock down' the main body of fire, and then continued to overhaul the rest of the residence to ensure the fire was completely out, which was accomplished about 40 minutes after initial arrival."

Officials say there was fire damage throughout the back of the building and water and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.

The scene investigation has been completed according to officials, and at this time the fire does not appear to be have been set intentionally. The fire and smoke loss estimate is approximately $50,000 with a near total loss of its contents.

Officials say one person at the scene was treated and released for smoke exposure and that a firefighter did have a minor injury.

The Muscatine Fire Department was assisted by the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department. Approximately 15 firefighters responded to the fire, including off-duty personnel.