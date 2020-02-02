Firefighters Rescue Dog that Fell Through Ice



A 12 year-old English Bulldog has a name that perfectly describes him, 'Tuff'. After a near-death experience, he is doing just fine thanks to the South Milwaukee Fire Department.

Tuff is back at play in the comfort of his own home.

Taking it easy just hours after a trip onto the ice almost claimed his life.

Just past where the ice turns to ten feet deep water outside the South Milwaukee Yacht Club.

Firefighters yelled at people to get off the ice -- and quickly spotted Tuff struggling to stay afloat in frigid Lake Michigan water.

Firefighter John Rhinesmith says that's because his team trained for these situations in this exact location two days ago.

Rhinesmith got on his knees to gently fall through the ice. He grabbed ahold of Tuff who had been in the water for about 10 minutes.

"He was cold and he was tired and there wasn't much time left," Rhinesmith said.

Tuff and Rhinesmith were dragged to shore by other firefighters.

"We wrapped him up in a blanket, got him in the ambulance, dried him off and after about 5 or 10 minutes the dog started coming around and regained some activity level."

While firefighter Ryan Kurz is thankful Tuff is alive and well -- he warns dog owners and good samaritans not to try to rescue animals or people themselves.

"Too often we see would-be rescuers run out after their loved ones or their pet and then they become a victim as well so we would say the best thing is to call 911."

