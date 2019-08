Firefighters in Fort Dodge battled a fire at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on Friday.

Around 2 p.m., the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a fire inside the facility. Officials believe the fire started on the roof of one of the prison housing units where contractors were conducting repairs.

Local fire officials say the fire is now under control.

Emergency responders are on scene, and officials say all prison staff, inmates and contractors are accounted for.