Firefighters faced multiple challenges during a home explosion in Iowa

The Low Moor Fire Department responded to the fire early Saturday morning on 292nd Street. The Low Moor Fire Chief Derek Hoenig says he believes the fire started in the garage and one person was hurt.

Several departments responded to the call but things did not go as planned. The weather caused a lot of difficulties for the firefighters.

Before they even got to the fire, crews had to overcome everything from clearing roads to a lack of water.

Crews on Saturday were not just battling a blaze, they were also battling the elements.

The house that exploded was half a mile down an un-maintained road.

The road was in such rough condition that the department had to call an ice graft to get rid of the ice and snow.

And not only that, the road was small and only had one lane access, so only one truck could fit at a time: "We had difficulty with the traffic getting in and out, one lane road access" said Hoenig.

Once they reached the house, they had to bring in their own pumps because there weren't any fire hydrants nearby.

Hoenig said, "Our water source was limited, lots of departments shuttled water." They were able to get the fire out in about three hours.

and despite the struggles they faced, Hoenig shared, "It was a good effort, we had good team working today."

There were about 50-60 firefighters there today, all on board, no matter their challenges. And at the end they even got some pizza delivered.

KWQC spoke with the granddaughter of the victim this evening.

She tells us her grandfather built his house from the ground up with his brothers. So far, she thinks it seems there's no hope to rebuild the home. She says her grandpa is currently in Iowa city - the extent of his injuries is not known.