Firefighters in Illinois comfort dog after accident injures family

A dog has been reunited with its family after a car accident separated them.

Firefighters with the Mendota Fire Department posted to Facebook Wednesday telling the story.

Early Wednesday morning the fire department was called to a rollover accident along I-39. Upon arrival, firefighters say while the family was being checked out and treated, they were informed that a dog was also in the car at the time of the accident. After searching, firefighters found the dog curled up in grass and shaking.

"We brought him back to the station and will have a vet check him over," the post read.

They then posted an update saying a vet had looked at "Geno" to clean up his wounds and make sure there were no other injuries following the accident.

"We brought him back to the station for a while and then late this afternoon Zach from OSF Saint Paul was going home up by Rockford so he picked Geno up," the post continued.

Officials say Geno was reunited with his family.