Firefighters, loved ones celebrate the life of Analiese Chapman

A celebration of life service for 20-year-old Analiese Chapman was held at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on Saturday.

Chapman passed away on Sunday, February 2nd after a long battle with Cystic Fibrosis.

TV6 has been following her journey for one year.

She joined the Riverdale Fire Department in 2017 and continued serving the community on the department, even after receiving new lungs in March 2019.

Chapman was known around the community for her positive outlook on life.

Firefighters from many departments across the QCA came together for the celebration of life on Saturday.

Following the ceremony, first responders led a procession for Chapman to her resting place at Jack’s Cemetery in LeClaire.