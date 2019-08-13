Firefighters rescue Fla. dog who got teeth hooked in metal crate

Dahlia, a 4-year-old pit bull mix, needed help Friday afternoon after she got her teeth hooked in the bars of the metal crate holding her.

A dog with her teeth hooked on crate bars was rescued in Florida. (Source: WSVN/BSO Fire Rescue/Loreto family cellphone video/CNN)

Carolina Loreto’s two teenage daughters were home alone when Dahlia became stuck. Loreto was at work.

“And they called me, FaceTiming me, and they were crying and yelling, and I didn’t understand,” Loreto said. “I was like, ‘Calm down. Tell me what is happening.’ ‘It’s Dahlia! It’s Dahlia!'”

Two neighbors tried to free Dahlia and couldn’t help, so Loreto’s daughters called Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

“It’s almost as though she got her jaws clamped down on it, but then couldn’t open back up again to get off,” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter Patrick Manfredi.

The firefighters quickly got to work.

“The dog was stuck in a horrible position,” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Lt. Dani Campbell. “It looked really uncomfortable. She looked scared.”

Dahlia was soon freed, and Loreto is forever thankful for the firefighters.

“We get all sorts of different calls,” Manfredi said. “We don’t just put out fires. We don’t just run accidents. This had a good ending.”

“These are the calls we need to make us feel good,” Campbell said.

Loreto said Dahlia will not be going back inside the crate.

