Firefighters rescue person from sinking car in the Mississippi River

The Clinton Fire Department responded to a sinking vehicle in the Mississippi River with a person still inside on Saturday afternoon. When CFD arrived, they saw the vehicle about 25 feet from the shore to the point where the water reached the windows.

Firefighters found the victim in the front seat of the vehicle, where the victim was unable to get out on their own. A firefighter got in a cold water rescue suit and was able to remove the victim from the vehicle, bringing them back onshore.

The victim was transported to the local hospital for hypothermia. The Clinton Fire Department posted on their Facebook page stating, "fire units remained on scene to assist with the removal of the vehicle, once this was complete all units returned to service."

