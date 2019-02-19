Firefighters urge residents to clear snow near hydrants

When snow falls, do you think of fire hydrant? If not, fire officials are hoping you will start thinking about them to make sure they're cleared for future use.

Officials with the Bellevue Fire Department posted to Facebook asking residents to check around their property to make sure the hydrants are cleared from snow.

"With recent snows, piles have become larger and can easily hide fire hydrants," the post reads.

Firefighter officials say by clearing the hydrants this helps firefighters see the hydrants as firetrucks drive by.