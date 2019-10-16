Firefighters urge safety precautions when putting an open flame in pumpkins

Firefighters in Davenport are reminding community members to be safe while partaking in Halloween activities.

"Taking simple fire safety precautions like using battery-operated candles or glow-sticks in jack-o-lanterns can help ensure your holiday remains festive and fun," officials posted to their Facebook page this week.

Fire officials say they've seen several awesome pumpkin carvings around town and just want to remind those of a potential "scary situation" that could come from an open flame being used in pumpkins.