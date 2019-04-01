Firetruck hit in Illinois, officials urge drivers to "slow down"

One person was injured over the weekend in Posen, Illinois after hitting a firetruck.

Officials say on overnight on Saturday, a firetruck with the Posen Fire Department was hit on I-57. Officials say this is the second firetruck that was on hit on I-57 in the past two weeks.

"This is the 2nd Fire Engine struck on I-57 in the past 2 weeks in addition to the 2 fatalities involving State Troopers on Chicago Area Expressways," the Facebook post said.

No firefighters were injured, however, the driver of the vehicle that hit the firetruck was taken to the hospital for injuries.