Firework officials distinguish the sound of fireworks versus gunshots

It's that time of year when the sound of fireworks and gunfire often get confused.

Police say they often get calls for gunshots that actually end up being for fireworks.

So how do you tell the difference between the two sounds?

"Fireworks, especial the Aerial fireworks are lower pitched," said Justin Bartlett, Managing Member of Crossroad Fireworks. "It's a lower pitched booming sound rather than a high pitch pop. Firecrackers sound the most like gunfire. They go off really fast. Gunfire tends to be more sporadic, a couple at a time."

Firecrackers tend to be continual and go off in a string of up to 100.

Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin says they don't get as many calls for gunshots around the Fourth of July.

He says this might be because people assume they are fireworks. Even he says he cannot tell the difference between the sound of gunshots and fireworks.

Police normally depend on visuals like remnants on the ground or an Aerial display to determine if the sound came from fireworks or gunfire.

"These next few days if you hear something it's probably fireworks for the next few days," said Barlett. "Then after the next few days, it depends where you're at and what's going on."