Saturday night, Adventure Church and Uncle Norm's fireworks are inviting all first responders to enjoy a night of fireworks. They say they want to thank those who have worked countless hours over the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who considers themselves a first responder can drive to 13201 110th Avenue, Davenport at 8:30 P.M. They ask you show your badge or work I.D. for free admittance.