Fireworks stand raises money for Muscatine organization

A Muscatine organization is selling fireworks to help its homeless shelter.

The tent on 2nd Avenue centered at the parking lot of Hy-Vee was put up by Muscatine Center for Social Action and Bellino Fireworks. The stand is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. through July 4th.

Muscatine resident Gunner Sleeman was one of the customers Monday afternoon searching for some fireworks.

“That's what we do, Happy Fourth of July,” said Sleeman.

To find the best, he says you have to keep looking.

“Always make a run around every one of these I go to. If you don't, you're not going to see everything and you want to see everything before you buy something,” said Sleeman.

Its Sleeman’s third year coming to support the fireworks tent. Proceeds collected will be split between the Muscatine Center for Social Action and Bellino Fireworks.

“The funds raised at the tent are really important to us. They help us cover costs that aren't covered by a specific grant,” said Jenny Leirness, a Resource Development Officer with Muscatine Center for Social Action.

Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) operates a homeless shelter that’s helped over 180 people. They also provide a domestic violence shelter and a food pantry. Jenny Leirness a Resource Development Officer with MCSA says the fireworks fundraiser is the only stand in Muscatine that gives back to the community.

“A portion of our proceeds all go back to MCSA. So it's just incredible that you're coming out to shop. We just appreciate you taking the time,” said a volunteer.

The sale isn't only attracting community members but volunteers to help as well. Angie Koppe with Trinity Muscatine found out about getting involved through her boss.

“They (MCSA) do a lot for the community and this is just one way that Trinity Muscatine can help give back to the community as well,” said Angie Koppe with Trinity Muscatine.

A reminder to purchase with a purpose. Last year, over $14, 000 thousand dollars was raised for MCSA. Organizers say it takes $1,500 a day to keep the shelter running. Over the past two years, the organization raised over $30,000 with the help of over 200 volunteers.