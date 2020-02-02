First 50+ degree Groundhog Day since 1992!

An incredibly warm Groundhog Day, Sunday, in the QCA! Burlington set a record high of 60 degrees beating the previous record of 59 set in 1987. The coldest QC Groundhog Day was -11 back in 1996. As far as the 50s go, with our high temp at Moline 57, it was the first time we had a 50+ Groundhog day since 1992, and the 5th ever. Hope you enjoyed it with the windows open for a while. We'll be cooler tomorrow, and colder with a few chances for snow the rest of the week.