First 70° Temp In Over 5 Months Likely This Weekend

It has been a long time since the QC has been 70° or warmer. In fact it's been over 5 months and counting. October 30th, 2018 we hit 75° and we haven't even been warmer than 70° since. We are now at 174 (through 4/2/19) and counting, adding another day today and tomorrow. This is the 19th longest stretch on record. The longest stretch with temps at or below 70° is 200 set back in 1926. We won't be breaking that record, but by adding a couple more onto our current stretch we will likely reach the 17th longest stretch at 177 days.

In case you were wondering this is the longest stretch we've had without hitting 70° since 2014 when it took us 144 days to do it.