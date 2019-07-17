First Alert Day For Excessive Heat Today Through Saturday

First Alert Day in effect for excessive heat today through Saturday. Each afternoon will feel like 100° or warmer, with warmest days being Thursday-Saturday where it could feel like 110°. If you plan on being outdoors, take plenty of breaks and drink plenty of water. In air like this it will be harder for your body to evaporate sweat to keep you cool. There won’t be much relief either at night as lows will be in the upper 70s. Only minor rain chances exist tonight into Thursday, again having little to no impact on our heat other than a brief cool down before heating right back up. There is a light at the end of the tunnel though, a front will arrive Sunday bringing 80s back to the area next week!