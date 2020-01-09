First Alert Day For Ice & Snow Saturday 1/11/20

Rain will return off and on this afternoon but a cold front will arrive overnight and then stall just east of the Quad Cities setting up a mess of a forecast for Friday night and Saturday. This will all lead to a First Alert Day for Saturday with freezing rain possible overnight Friday into Saturday followed by a round of snow on Saturday afternoon with a lot of wind. Favored areas for significant icing will be east of a line from Rockford, IL to Mt Pleasant, IA, but everyone will still see freezing rain/sleet prior to snow creating slick travel. Saturday afternoon now looks to be the prime snow time with several inches possible and with strong winds we can’t rule out blizzard type conditions. Stay tuned for more specifics to this evolving system that will have major to significant impacts in our area.