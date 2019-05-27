First Alert Day For Possible Severe Storms

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect for strong to severe storms capable of producing large hail, high winds and an isolated tornado this afternoon. Showers and storms that are entering SW Iowa this morning will likely bring us a round of non-severe storms by mid-morning. This will influence where the warm front sets up this afternoon. Much like last Friday storm coverage will be spotty this afternoon, but any storm that interacts with the warm front could become tornadic and track ESE along it. The main window for strong storms will be from 3PM-10PM. Showers and storms will continue overnight. Another threat will be heavy rain falling over the area that doesn’t need it. Thus flash flooding and eventual river flooding will be a major concern long after Memorial Day. More storms are likely on Tuesday with a few strong storms possible as well. A lot of what happens today and tonight will determine where the favored areas will be tomorrow so stay tuned.