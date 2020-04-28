First Alert Day For Possible Severe Storms This Afternoon (4/28)

A First Alert Day is in effect for the whole area from noon until 8 this evening for severe thunderstorms. Hail and high winds will be the primary threat followed by an isolated tornado or two with a storm that interacts with the warm front. As of this morning this boundary stretched from Wapello through Rock Falls and wills slowly drift north through the day. With so many people getting outside for some fresh air this is a good reminder that storms will be moving fast, so please have a plan in place if you head out. Right now temps are on track for the upper 60s and low 70s, but if we get more sunshine than what is currently forecasted we could hit the upper 70s which would increase our threat for severe weather. Once a line of storms moves through your area your severe threat is likely done as colder air rolls in. Wrap around showers and windy conditions are likely on Wednesday with highs only in the 50s.