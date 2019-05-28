First Alert Day For Severe Storms Today/Tonight

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect for strong to severe storms capable of producing large hail, high winds and an isolated tornado this afternoon-overnight. Showers and storms that are ongoing across Nebraska will try to race into our area this morning and early afternoon. If these storms can sustain themselves then we would have a high wind and heavy rain threat earlier in the day. If they fall apart like I expect, then this afternoon will become warm and humid again and widespread severe weather will be likely after sunset as a line of strong storms develops and rolls into the area. So for now we going monitor the situation. Either way, today appears to be a high wind event with spin up tornadoes along the leading edge of the line. Oh, and if those threats aren't enough, the biggest threat will be flash flooding as another 1"-2" of rain are possible today and tonight. Things will finally start to calm down by the end of the work week with highs mainly in the 70s and 80s throughout.