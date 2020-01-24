First Alert Day For Slick Roads This Morning Until Noon

A First Alert Day is in effect for accumulating snow impacting your morning commute, especially along and south of I-80. Overnight snow totals have ranged from 2”-4” which has been enough to make roads slippery and with snow still falling through sunrise, some slick spots are likely everywhere this morning. Snow will taper off for a few hours midday before ramping back up this afternoon/evening east of the QC. This will result in another 1”-3” in parts of our area. The last few flakes will fall on Saturday morning and then quiet weather will ensue for the weekend. Temps will be in the mid-30s this weekend and upper 30s next week allowing much of snow to begin to melt.