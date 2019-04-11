First Alert Day For Strong Storms & Isolated Tornadoes

First Alert Day is in effect for strong storms and isolated tornadoes between 3PM -8PM.

This is a fluid situation as of this morning and will need to be watched closely as a warm front will play the biggest role on where tornadoes will be possible. Storms will develop this afternoon as a cold front arrives around 3PM and pushes to the east. These storms will all be capable of producing high winds and large hail, but any storm that moves along the warm front will be capable of producing a tornado. As of 4AM it appears the front will be placed along highway 30. This means areas from DeWitt, Clinton into Morrison, Sterling & Dixon, IL are the target areas this afternoon. IF the front moves more north of stays more south the tornadic zone will move too.

This will be a relatively short window for storms to occur and once they pass your area, the severe threat is over and skies will gradually clear.

Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day on-air and online.