Davenport Another warm and humid day is on tap as we will be in the warm sector one final day before a cold front swings through tonight. Showers and storms will be likely by the evening hours, but a few storms may develop ahead of the front. If this happens, these first storms may be able to produce an isolated tornado. Otherwise most of the storms will arrive in a weakening fashion after sunset. The window for strong storms will be between 4PM-11PM.
First Alert Day For Strong Storms Thursday September 12th.
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Thu 3:40 AM, Sep 12, 2019