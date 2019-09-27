First Alert Day Friday 9/27/19

Showers with heavy rain and small hail will develop through 10AM and move east out of the area this morning. This will be followed up with spotty showers before a cold front arrives this evening bringing showers and storms to our area with a hail and high wind threat. The main window for severe weather in our area is 4PM-11PM with the timing closer to 6PM-7PM along I-80 in the QC. Highs will be tough to forecast as it will be well into the 80s in Burlington, maybe the mid-70s in the QC and only the mid-60s in Galena. Any more north or south shift in temps could drastically change your forecast today. Shower will wrap up overnight and the daytime hours on Saturday will be mainly dry before yet another round of rain moves in late and continues into Sunday morning.