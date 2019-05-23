First Alert Day Friday For Strong To Severe Storms

Friday the atmosphere will recover for another round of strong to severe storms with highs in the 80s. It appears that hail and high winds are the primary threat tomorrow with isolated tornadoes possible any time after 3PM. The one caveat will be the cloud cover and how long the morning rain sticks around. If we can hold on to it longer this would lower our threat significantly. So this is one we have to watch closely, but will go ahead and issue a First Alert Day just to be safe. Storm systems will roll through every 24 hours through Memorial Day weekend, meaning there will be dry hours, but it’s tough to pin down the exact timing right now.