First Alert Day Friday for Strong To Severe Storms

Showers and thunderstorms will move through the region during the morning hours, with another round of storms set to arrive by afternoon and continue through evening. This second round of precipitation will be the main area of concern for the strongest storms and the possibility of severe weather. We could see all modes of severe weather possible for afternoon and evening, including damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. The determining factor will be what happens in the morning. This will all depend on the amount of cloud cover and how long the morning rain sticks around. A longer period of clouds and rain in the morning would rob these storms of their energy and lower our severe weather threat significantly in the afternoon. Still, we will keep the FIRST ALERT DAY in effect through Friday in the event severe weather strikes. Look for additional storm chances through the holiday weekend into Memorial Day.

