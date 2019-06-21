First Alert Day Friday June 21st, 2019

Clouds will increase this morning ahead of a line of storms that will arrive sometime around midday in the QCA. These storms may produce gusty winds and torrential downpours into the early afternoon. Areas with most prone to the high winds will be from the QC to the SW. Storms will continue off and on into the evening and overnight before drying out for most of Saturday. Saturday afternoon will feel close to 90°. More storms will be possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. This will be a theme into Monday morning as well. This weather patter will finally break down and dry out next week, but along with comes highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.