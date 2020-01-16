First Alert Day Friday Through Saturday 1/17-1/18/20

We will bottom out in the teens tonight and with arctic air in place ahead of our next winter storm, any precip will start out as snow and then change over to sleet, freezing rain and then all rain on Friday night. Regardless of how much snow you get, travel will be terrible by late Friday night. As far as snow goes we will see accumulations by Friday evening of 2”-5” north of I-80, lighter amounts to the south. Then with sleet and rain, it will compact overnight and winds will increase as more arctic arrives and changes it back over to snow Saturday morning. This could lead to some blowing snow, but regardless it will result in bitterly cold temps. Most areas will start out at or below zero each morning from Sunday through next Wednesday and many areas will only have single digit highs. In summary, we are highly confident we will snow and bitterly cold air, not very confident in precip amounts or types. Stay tuned!